Beverly Ann Kipp

Obituary

Beverly Ann Kipp, age 82, Potwin, Kansas.

Beverly Ann Kipp of rural Potwin died March 23 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, KS. She was born March 1, 1939 in Iola, KS to John A. Kipp and Marjorie Ruth Kipp of Piqua, KS. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, John Phillip Kipp.

Beverly retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992 after 23 years of service. She served as a letter carrier, clerk, and as a postmaster.

She is survived by her partner of 41 years, Christine King, of the home; two children, John Seuell (Kelly) of Ft. Worth, TX and Tammy Cruz of Topeka, KS; five grandchildren, Daniel Jeffries, Sarah Seuell-Winn (D.J.), Rachel Seuell-Conrade (Charlie), Andrew Seuell (Destiny), and Emily Seuell; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Hilda Kipp, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Published on April 07, 2021