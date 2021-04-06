Reta Marlene Strotkamp

Obituary

Reta Marlene Strotkamp, 74, of Wichita, KS, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. She was born in Eureka, KS, a daughter of the late Carl Scott, Sr. and Mary Houston. Preceded in death by brother, Carl Scott, Jr. Reta is survived by her husband of 32 years, Larry Strotkamp; daughter, Tracie (Edwin) Dean-Fetzer, both of Wichita; son, Todd (Julie) Sowerby of Clinton, MO; grandchildren, Melissa (Patrick) Roach; Caelan and Cole Dean; Emily, Ashleigh and Gabrielle Fetzer;Destin and Arwen Roach; sisters, Marcia Elliott, Cheryl Tyson.

She led a full life as a homemaker, aircraft instrument worker, over the road CDL truck driver, cosmetics consultant, and owned a successful 21 year business in Augusta, KS, retiring as a Farmers Insurance Agent earning numerous high performer and regional sales awards. Reta loved shopping for sparkly bling, comfy shoes, and driving shiny Cadillac’s. She loved to bake candies, sweets and cakes, and was highly skilled with a needle and thread and knew her way around a sewing machine making lovely quilts and baby blankets.

Family and friends are invited to attend a service to be held at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita, KS on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 am. A private burial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka, KS. In lieu of flowers, plant some and grow some tasty tomatoes and share with your friends. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published on April 06, 2021