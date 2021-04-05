Walter "Danny" Franklin

Obituary

Walter “Danny” Franklin, age 68, of El Dorado.

Walter “Danny” Franklin’s life began on January 23, 1953 in Tuscon, AZ; the son of Dale and Geneva (Ellis) Franklin. Danny proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked hard for his family and had an industrious spirit. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing.

His family includes his son Brandon Franklin of Towanda, Emily (Travis) Cornell of El Dorado; grandchildren Trenton and Trey; siblings Randy (Paula) Franklin of Wichita, Patty Smith of Wichita; half-brothers Wally Miller of Wichita, Dale Franklin of Oregon, half-sister Diane Guess of Georgia and several nieces and nephews.

Danny passed away on April 1, 2021 at his home in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held at 10am on Wednesday, April 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made out to Carlson Colonial Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Danny at www.carlsoncolonial.com

Published on April 05, 2021