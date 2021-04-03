Shirley K. Daniels

Obituary

Shirley K. Daniels age 78, of El Dorado.

Shirley’s life began on September 30, 1942 in Tecumseh, OK; the daughter of Regina and Oakley Andrew. She worked hard for her family and was always on the move. She worked as a local and long haul truck driver for over 40 years.

Shirley was united in marriage to Harold “Johnny” Daniels on May 29, 1959 in El Dorado. She enjoyed shopping and the Publisher’s Clearing House. Shirley enjoyed playing bingo and being outside. She also had a passion for the “Price is Right” game show and traveling.

Her greatest joy was her family which includes her children, Cathy Fishel of El Dorado, Robert Daniels of El Dorado, Lois (Randy Buller) Daniels of Leon; grandchildren John Daniels, Christopher Johnston, Brett Fishel, David Daniels, Wade Fishel, George McAvoy, Tyler Fishel, Austin McAvoy, Sadie Holk, Makayla Daniels; 15 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews; great nieces and great nephews; siblings Jack & Colleen of Rosalia, Emma of Washington and Ray & Georganna of El Dorado.

Shirley passed away on March 31, 2021 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny, daughter Regina and great-grandson Sterling and brother, Leroy. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Monday April 5, at Carlson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 6 at 1pm at Carlson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Shriner’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Published on April 03, 2021