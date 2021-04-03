Elvera M. "Vera" Warwick, age 92, of Augusta, retired US Federal Government Civil and Foreign Service Department employee, including working for the Department of Defense in Mogadishu, Somalia, Africa.
Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, April 5, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Recitation of the Rosary 10 am Wednesday, April 6, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ost.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents Joseph and Eva Theis; son, Michael Warwick; daughters, Ramona Huffman, Jeanne Warwick, Susan Warwick; brothers, Gerald Theis, Joseph Theis, Jr.; sisters, Marge Purn, Lee Harbert and Colette Dean.
Survivors include her daughter, Laura Kendall; sister, Miriam Smith; grandchildren, Aubre Greene (Jonathan), Jeremiah Warwick (Autumn Wallace), Ashle Kendall (Marcus Graves), Desiree Warwick (Frank Alvarez), Andrew Kendall (Jolene), Alicia Warwick-Ortiz (Roy); 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with Interim Hospice, 9920 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published on April 03, 2021