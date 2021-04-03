Elvera M. "Vera" Warwick

Obituary

Elvera M. "Vera" Warwick, age 92, of Augusta, retired US Federal Government Civil and Foreign Service Department employee, including working for the Department of Defense in Mogadishu, Somalia, Africa.

Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, April 5, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Recitation of the Rosary 10 am Wednesday, April 6, with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ost.

Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents Joseph and Eva Theis; son, Michael Warwick; daughters, Ramona Huffman, Jeanne Warwick, Susan Warwick; brothers, Gerald Theis, Joseph Theis, Jr.; sisters, Marge Purn, Lee Harbert and Colette Dean.

Survivors include her daughter, Laura Kendall; sister, Miriam Smith; grandchildren, Aubre Greene (Jonathan), Jeremiah Warwick (Autumn Wallace), Ashle Kendall (Marcus Graves), Desiree Warwick (Frank Alvarez), Andrew Kendall (Jolene), Alicia Warwick-Ortiz (Roy); 17 great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established with Interim Hospice, 9920 E. Harry, Wichita, KS 67207. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.

Published on April 03, 2021