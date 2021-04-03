Delores Ellen McNew

Obituary

Delores Ellen McNew, fondly known as Dee, departed her loving family to be with her Lord and Savior on March 24, 2021.

Dee was born in Hutchinson, KS on July 18, 1934 to Frank Ray Wilson and Lois Pearl (Van Fleet).

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alva David McNew, and sister Mary Lou Love.

She is survived by her two brothers Bill and Bob Wilson, her three children James, Jeremy (Sharon), John (Jennifer) and her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and her many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Lakecrest Bible Baptist Church, 1709 Socony St, Augusta, KS 67010, at 11:30 AM.

