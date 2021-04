Catherine Lanell Hoggard

Obituary

Catherine Lanell Hoggard, of Augusta, KS, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2021. A graveside service will be held on April 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at Charleston Cemetery in Fall River, Kansas. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published on April 03, 2021