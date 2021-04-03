Carol Louise Karlin

Obituary

Carol Louise Karlin, age 76, Wichita, KS.

Carol Louise Karlin of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the age of 76.

Carol was born in Catherine, Kansas on April 14, 1944 to Gilbert and Leoba (Riedel) Karlin. Shortly after graduating high school, Carol met and married her love, Virgil Klaus. They were happily married until February 15, 1999, when Virgil passed away. Her favorite thing to do was walk. If she was walking, she was completely happy. She also enjoyed crocheting, watching the Kansas City Chiefs with Virgil, and baking. Carol loved to spend time with her granddaughter and play kickball with her.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Klaus; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene (Fred) Ernst; sister-in-law, Charlita; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Karlin.

Carol is survived by her sons, Curtis (Shina) Klaus and Randy (Melissa) Klaus; one granddaughter, Sabina Klaus; siblings, Darrell (Elsie) Karlin, Frances Karlin, Marilyn (Gary) Wagner, Larry Karlin, Tony (Wanda) Karlin, and Tom (Sondra) Karlin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Valley Memorial Park. Please sign her online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

Published on April 03, 2021