Patsy Lou (Collingwood) Lighty

Obituary

Patsy Lou (Collingwood) Lighty, 90, of Augusta, KS, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Lakepoint Nursing Home, Augusta, KS. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Hope Community Church, Andover, KS. Burial will follow at Kechi Cemetery, Kechi, KS.

Patsy was born in Festus, MO on July 14, 1930, to the late Gladys Loretta (George) and Frederick "Ted" Wesley Collingwood. Shortly after birth, her family moved back to Natrona Heights, PA with her two brothers, Fred and Marlin. After graduation from high school, she attended Anderson University in Anderson, IN. She went to college to get her "Mrs." Degree, which she got on September 1, 1951 when she married Roy Lyle Lighty. They had two children, Roanne and Greg.

Patsy worked a few clerical jobs, but her main job was being Roy's right hand as he pastored several Churches of God in KS, PA, and MO. She and Roy retired to Augusta, KS in 1998 to be closer to their kids. They attended church at First Church of God, Augusta, KS and Hope Community Church in Andover, KS.

She is survived by: daughter, Roanne Gale (Mark) of Andover, KS; son, Greg Lighty (Deena) of Augusta, KS; grandchildren Andrew Gale (Autumn) of Anderson, IN, Marli Wooderson (Cody) of Benton, KS, Maci Russell (Kurtis) of Iola, KS, Charles Lighty of Augusta, KS; great grandchildren, Eleanor and Eli Gale of Anderson, IN, Evelyn Russell of Iola, KS; brother, Fred Collingwood of Friendswood, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lighty; grandson, Mical Aaron Gale; brother, Marlin Collingwood.

Memorial donations may be made to Anderson University "Lighty" Scholarship fund or KOINONEO, Inc. - Jennifer Hill and Dominican Republic Orphanage for boys. c/o Hope Community Church, 1831 E. 21st Street, Andover, KS 67002.

Published on April 02, 2021