James Alfred "Jim" Cook

Obituary

Augusta – James Alfred “Jim” Cook, 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Jim was born on Sunday, February 28, 1932 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to William and Thelma (Thomas) Cook. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea. He had later worked as a producer in the Oil Industry. Jim married Della Willene “Willie” Hendrix on August 24, 1956 in Winfield, Kansas. Jim enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking, he loved spending time with family and especially enjoyed his grandkids and going to their ball games.

Jim is survived by his wife Willie, children Corky (Tamara) Cook, Jamie (Ben) Ketley, Traci (Kevin) Hayden and Brent Cook all of Augusta; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; siblings Glenn (Lucy) Cook of Wewoka, OK, Wanda Hensley of Wewoka, OK, Shirley (Preston) Clark of Cleveland, OK; and his sister-in-law Patsy Cook of Wewoka, OK.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Doyle Cook and his sister Hilda Schmidt.

Graveside Service will be on Saturday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Douglass Cemetery in Douglass.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to Lincoln Elementary School or Alzheimer’s Association, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

Published on April 01, 2021