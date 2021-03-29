Lola "Juanita" Holem

Lola “Juanita” Holem, 88, Towanda, Kansas.

Lola “Juanita” Holem of Towanda, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 88. Juanita was born in Towanda, Kansas on June 20, 1932 to O. “Glenn” and Mae Williams. After graduating high school, Juanita entered into beauty pageants and in 1950 she became Miss El Dorado. Shortly after, Juanita married her love, Floyd Holem. They remained together from 1952 until his passing in 1999. During her life she helped hundreds of people with their health by being a surgery technician at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital. Juanita had two distinct passions in life: Bowling and Sewing. She lived to bowl and lived to sew. She made all of her own clothing and purses. Her closet became more of a boutique than a closet. Clothing racks of her work consumed her home. Her grandchildren looked very much forward to their yearly Christmas coats she would make them. She made her own bowling outfits and had a big passion for her bowling game. She would bring in anywhere from four to six bowling balls to her tournaments and was still averaging over 200 in her 80’s. She even won the National Singer Bowling Tournament in Las Vegas in the early 1990’s. She only stopped bowling because of the Coronavirus pandemic. She also took much pride in her yardwork. She was the proud recipient of Towanda’s “Yard of the Month” several times. Juanita had a contagious laugh and made a large impact on everyone she knew. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and bowling teammate , who will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Holem; and son, Barry Holem.

Juanita is survived by her children, Dana (Steve) Wise and Larry Holem; grandchildren Jason (Janelle) Hamm, Nick (Amanda) Hamm, Lauren Hamm, Stephen Wise, Kendra Wise, Hannah (Jeremy) Cave, and Ryan Holem; seven great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; brother, Hobert Williams; and sister, Margaret McCauley.

Memorial donations in Juanita’s name can be made to the UPMC Liver Cancer Research Fund, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. , with a visitation one-hour prior, both at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

The service will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

Published on March 29, 2021