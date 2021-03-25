Duane W. Dauber

Obituary

Duane W. Dauber, age 86, of El Dorado.

Duane’s life began on July 1, 1934 in El Dorado, KS; the son of John and Marcet (Wallace) Dauber.

He quit high school and joined the Air Force where he proudly served his country. He worked for several service stations in the El Dorado area. Many people followed Duane from station to station because of his excellent service. He ran the service station at Central and Haverhill for quite some time.

Duane was united in marriage to Elva Davis on March 19, 1959 in Miami, OK. Duane went on to work as a custodian for El Dorado Middle School and then at the college in the student union. He then transferred into the maintenance department and was promoted to the Technical Service Supervisor. He oversaw plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, locksmithing services and caring for the college’s vehicle fleet. Retiring in 1996, Duane enjoyed fishing, camping, spending time with family and playing slot machines.

His greatest joy was his family, which includes his wife, Elva Dauber; children Terry and Juanita Dauber, Michelle and Craig Couey, Gary and Amy Dauber; grandchildren Tyler Dauber, Emory Fowler, Chad Couey, Christy Couey, Kylie Dauber, Zackary Dauber; 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; brother Robert Dauber of Grandbury, TX and sister, Darlene Dauber of El Dorado, nephew Steven Dauber of Santa Mariea, CA and niece Robin Schneider of Chicago, IL.

Duane passed away on March 24, 2021 at his home in El Dorado.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Marcet Dauber and brothers, James Dauber and Darwin Dauber.

A visitation was held on Friday, March 26 at Carlson Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Graveside services were held Saturday, March 27 at Towanda Cemetery at 2pm.

Memorial contributions in Duane’s name may be directed to the Butler Community College Foundation. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Duane at www.carlsoncolonial.com

Published on March 25, 2021