Gerald Earl (Jerry) Pippig

Obituary

Gerald Earl (Jerry) Pippig was born on October 19, 1933, in El Dorado, Kansas, to Kenneth E. And Vara (Hodges) Pippig. He passed away at his home in El Dorado on March 21, 2021, surrounded by his wife and family.

Jerry lived in El Dorado all his life. He attended El Dorado schools, graduating from El Dorado High School in 1951 and El Dorado Junior College in 1953.

On April 9, 1953, he married Joyce Taylor at the First United Methodist Church of El Dorado; they were married nearly 68 years.

Jerry was a retired professional photographer and the owner of Fulmer Studio in El Dorado for many years. His business included shooting many weddings, graduations, senior pictures, school dances and school pictures. While traveling the country, Jerry and Joyce enjoyed visiting state and national parks and spending time with many good friends.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, survivors include two daughters, Sandra Blackburn (Rod) and Karen McLaughlin (Troy), and a son, Michael Pippig (Jan) all of El Dorado. Surviving grandchildren include Danny Konert, Ryan Pippig (Halie), Addison McLaughlin, Derek Pippig, Skylar Blackburn, Rachel McLaughlin and three great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Marilyn, and a son-in-law, Larry Konert. Jerry requested no public service.

Memorials may be sent to the Bradford Memorial Library in memory of “Jerry Pippig.” Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Jerry at www.kirbymorrisfuneralhome.com

Published on March 24, 2021