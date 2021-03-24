Brad W. McLinden

Obituary

Brad W. McLinden 1957 – 2021

Brad W. McLinden, 63, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his home in Houston, Texas.

Brad, an identical twin, attended schools in El Dorado, Kansas and graduated from high school with the Class of 1975. The class was a very close-knit group of friends.

Brad was employed by Dillon’s food stores for many years, and after he moved to Texas in 2014, he was employed by Sprouts Market. He retired in 2019. Brad loved all kinds of sports. He loved to play baseball, beginning with Little League and played through his high school years. He also liked to fish and hunt.

His survivors are his mother, Norma L. McPhail, of Houston; his sister, Kathy Messman and husband Jim, of Houston, TX; niece Amy Messman Brooks and husband Robert of Leander, TX; nephew Jeff Messman and wife Sarah of North Richland Hills, TX; Jarrod Phillips and wife Megan of Derby, KS; and four great nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat Stormy.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Ed McLinden; stepfather Duncan McPhail, and his twin brother Bryan McLinden.

Brad’s wishes were to be cremated and no service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited at https://www.ducks.org/get-involved/memorial-giving.

Published on March 24, 2021