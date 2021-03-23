Othel "Don" Lore

Othel “Don” Lore, age: 93, El Dorado, Kansas.

Othel Don Lore passed away at home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the age of 93 years. Don was born near Lebo, Kansas, on August 7, 1927, to George and Irene (Larson) Lore. He grew up around Hartford and Lebo. He graduated with the class of 1945 from Moran High School, Moran, Kansas.

After high school, he enlisted and served for four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Don and Thelma Hudson were united in marriage on January 23, 1951, in Bentonville, Arkansas. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Soon after they were married, they moved to El Dorado where he worked for many years in the oil fields.

Don and Thelma raised their three sons: Randy Lore; Ben Lore of Wichita; Tom Lore and his spouse Dennis Enslinger of Washington DC; and daughter-in-law Cathy Lore of El Dorado. They have four grandchildren: Megan (Lore) Bruce and husband Cameron, Wichita; Jonathan Lore and wife Heather, Littleton, Colorado; Levi Ballard and wife Jessica, Edmond, Oklahoma; and Dallas Lore. They also have five great grandchildren: Baric, Davis, Ophelia, Benjamin, and Oliver.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, George and Irene Lore, his son Randy Lore in 2000, and grandson Dallas Lore in 2015.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Carlson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm also at Carlson Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Eureka, Kansas.

Don believed in “paying it forward.” So, in his honor and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice.

