Bette S. Arbuckle

Obituary

Bette S. Arbuckle, age 81, of El Dorado.

Bette Graham Arbuckle, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bette was born April 7 th, 1939 in Genesee, KS; the daughter of Jessie and Edward Graham. Bette graduated from El Dorado High School in 1957. After graduating from high school, she married Bud Arbuckle and they shared three children together. Bud and Bette later divorced. Bette loved music, dancing and spending time with friends and family. She loved going on vacations with her children and grandchildren and always made a vacation lots of fun. Bette like playing board games with her grandchildren. She was a very loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Bette is survived by her children Tami Sanders, Beth Arbuckle and Mark Arbuckle; grandchildren Joshua, Devin, Tanner, Ahsley, Matt, Jessica, Cameron; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bette is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Edward Graham; brothers Bob Graham and Jimmy Graham.

Private funeral services will be conducted at Carlson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27. She will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions in Bette’s name may be directed to the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Bette at www.carlsoncolonial.com.

Published on March 23, 2021