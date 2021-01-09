William "Bill" R. Rains Obituary

William “Bill” R. Rains was born March 6th, 1937 and died December 18th, 2020, at the age of 83.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, sons Gary and Dallas, and great grandson Marcel Williams Junior.

He is survived by his children Eveda, David, Fred, Mike, Brenda, and the great-grandson that he and Barbara raised, Roman; as well as over a hundred grand, greatgrand and great-great-grandchildren who all loved him very much.

While we are all sad at the loss of such a remarkable man in our lives, we are thankful for the life that he lived and the legacy that he left. Bill worked hard to provide for his family but played just as hard in retirement. He, Barbara and Roman moved to Ponca City, OK when Bill retired from Boeing so that they could enjoy country living, hunting, and fishing. When Barbara became sick, Bill took care of her until her passing, as he was a devoted husband and dedicated to being by her side until the end.

Services for Bill will be held Friday January 8th ,2021 at 2:00 pm at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home in El Dorado, KS 224 W. Ash El Dorado, KS 67042

Published on January 09, 2021