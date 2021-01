Ruby Lynett "Nell" Ussery obituary

Ruby Lynett “Nell” Ussery, 85, passed away on January 3, 2021. Ruby was born on May 14, 1935 in Naylor, AR to Gladys and Kyle Arnett. She is preceded in death by 3 brothers; Bud, Howard “Shorty”, Bill.

She is survived by three brothers; Larry, Gary, and Lyle, 4 children; Peggy, Kathy, Craig, and Krista. Six grandchildren; Heather, Angela, Rachel, Robert, Cameo, and Morgan, and several great grandchildren and extended family.

She will be missed by all.

Published on January 09, 2021