Kathryn Maxine (Remmert) Noll Obituary

Kathryn M. (Remmert) Noll passed away peacefully at her home in El Dorado, Kansas, on December 31, 2020 at the age of 94. Kathryn was born on December 5, 1926 in Wakenda, Missouri. She graduated from El Dorado High School in 1945 and worked at the local dime store. On January 1, 1946, she married Jacob B. Noll whom she joined for their 75th wedding anniversary. Kathryn and J.B. Noll were owners of Noll Motors Co., a Ford dealership, located in Florence, Kansas, which was relocated to Concordia, Kansas, in 1970, incorporated and added the Lincoln Mercury to their inventory. They returned to Florence after the sale of the business in the Fall of 1979.

Kathryn and J.B. enjoyed traveling and traveled with their children to all but three states. In addition, they traveled to Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Europe. After J.B.’s death, Kathryn traveled to Germany with her brother Charles, and later Linda provided her Mom along with Karen and Larry a trip to Puerto Rico. One of Kathryn’s favorite travel stories was the trip to Rome where they were privileged to have an audience with the Pope. She commented that she was close enough to the Pope to kiss his ring but refrained because she wasn’t a Catholic. Kathryn was a member of the Baptist Church and grew up singing solos at various church services. She entertained her family and friends by demonstrating her love of music and ability to play anything she heard on the piano while adding additional runs and chords to the original song version.

Kathryn later worked for Graves Drug Store in El Dorado and finished her working career as the court clerk and city clerk at Florence. She also helped her children in their business endeavors (Lariat Club, Priced Right Smoke Shop, and JKL Liquor) by sharing her business knowledge and using her accounting and customer service skills.

Kathryn enjoyed playing bridge and card games with friends and family as well as collecting coke memorabilia (although Dr. Pepper was her choice of drink) and creating stained glass creations. Kathryn was a member of Eastern Star and a 75 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Kathryn is survived by her son Jack L. Noll and wife Barbra of Towanda; daughter Karen A. Hasting of El Dorado; daughter Linda K. Fischetti of El Dorado; grandchildren: Jennafer Sevart of Peabody, Jasen Gaines of Tampa, FL, Kathryn (Jeff) Voyles of El Dorado, Jessica (Tom) Hood of Topeka, Lesly (Cameron) Barger of Wichita, L. J. Fischetti of El Dorado, Ciara Fischetti of El Dorado, Christopher (Heather) Noll of Augusta, and Dustin (Mysti) Noll of Derby, and 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter as well as step grandchildren: Paula (Jim) Schroeder of Warrenton, MO and Paul L. Hasting of Beaumont, TX and their families.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband J. B. Noll; son Robert W. Noll; brother Charles W. Remmert; parents Elsie and Bert C. Remmert; and son-in-laws: Lawrence J. Fischetti and Paul Larry Hasting.

Due to her love of children, Kathryn requested that in lieu of flowers, individuals donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Pallbearers: Jasen Gaines, L. J. Fischetti, Joseph B. Hasting, Christopher Noll, Dustin Noll, & Jeffrey Voyles.

Honorary Pallbearers: Randy Windhurst, Rodney Howard, Tom Hood, Cameron Barger, Zach Burton, & D. Preston Harvey.

Visitation will be from 9 AM to service time at 10 AM on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 both at Heritage Funeral Home, 206 E. Central, El Dorado.

Published on January 09, 2021