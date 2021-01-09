Christopher Ryan Hutchison Obituary

Christopher R. Hutchison, age 39, of Ft. Scott.

Christopher Ryan Hutchison was born on September 9, 1981, in El Dorado, KS, to Joe and Terri Hutchison. Having been diagnosed with severe autism and MR at an early age, Chris was enrolled in the Butler County Special Education Co-Op at age three, where he was blessed to have had excellent teachers and therapists work with him most significantly, Ms. Mary Becker who was his teacher at Jefferson Elementary School for the majority of his school years.

At 19 years of age, Chris moved to Ft. Scott, KS into the care of Tri-Valley Development Services, where he became best friends with Greg. Chris and Greg were initially neighbors, but soon became housemates, living together for over 15 years. His Tri-Valley caregivers soon became family and Chris enjoyed many activities and outings over the years. He and Greg also enjoyed visits from Chris’ family, especially when the nieces and nephews would come to entertain them.

Chris passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of December 21, 2020, leaving behind his parents Joe and Diana Hutchison of Lebo, and Terri Hutchison of El Dorado; siblings Joe (Lindsay) Hutchison of Peabody, and Jessica Hutchison of Bushong; grandparents Harold and Pat Juby of El Dorado and Wanda Reid of Wichita; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and adoring nieces and nephews Jaydin Hutchison, Markus Knight, Kallie Hutchison, Lexi Davis, Kael Hutchison and Maddy Blythe; and Theo and Ozzy, who Chris never got to meet but would have loved to have been able to smell their baby hair. Chris loved smells, water, hugs, music and his glove. He also loved Greg, who passed away just nine days later. Fly high, guys.

We loved you both so much and you will live on in our hearts forever. Memorial contributions in Chris’ name may be directed to Tri-Valley Developmental Services or to the National Autistic Society. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Chris at www.carlsoncolonial.com

Published on January 09, 2021