Amy Beth Leone Obituary

Amy Beth Leone, 58, passed away at her home in Eldorado, KS on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Amy was born October 31, 1962 in Eldorado, KS to David McCoy, and Karen Anderson.

She is survived by her brother Joey McCoy, brother Michal Duntz, sister Michelle Duntz, and three children; Jacob Greenlee, Jennifer Fountain, Jessica Simmons, and 7 beautiful grandchildren.

Published on January 09, 2021