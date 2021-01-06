Jackie Wilbur Bunyard Obituary

Jackie Wilbur Bunyard, 82, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Leon Cemetery, Leon, KS.

Jackie was born in Yukon, OK on July 3, 1938, to the late Della Kathryn (Holloway) and Orville A. Bunyard. Jack grew up in Coats, KS until around age 15. He traveled with his dad and uncle custom cutting wheat in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Farming was his first love at a very young age. His family into the Hayesville, KS area where Jack attended school and shortly transferred to Derby schools. There he met the love of his life. Jack and Melba (Landon) were married March 21, 1958 in Newton, KS. They became parents to two children, Billy and Debbie. Jack drove a transport fuel truck for a short time, and in 1968 he built Bunyard's Service Center in Wichita, KS. In 1972 Jack and Melba bought the farm in Leon, KS. In 1974 he sold the service station and farming and raising cattle became his full time job. After the death of Billy and Melba, he sold the farm and made his new home in Augusta, KS and kept busy with his crop insurance business. Jack had a deep love for Butler County. He was active in many organizations, and served on many boards. Jack was a 50 year plus member of the Latham/Leon Masonic Lodges and was a very proud member of the Butler County Shrine Club. He and his family enjoyed growing up at Table Rock Lake where he loved to fish and golf. He also enjoyed watching car races as well as participating having built his own dirt sprint car. Jack also enjoyed tractor pull competitions having received a national award in 2007. He was an accomplished pilot having a private pilot's license. His three granddaughters and his three great grandchildren were so very special to him and he loved spending time with them. Jack was a people person and never met a stranger. He had the utmost respect for anything and everything. Jack always put his family first and loved them with all his heart. He kissed his kids every night and told them he loved them. If he and Melba were gone for a few days, he doubled up to make up for days he missed. Jack was a classic fella and will be missed by many. His family was extremely blessed to have such a man in their lives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Melba Kay Bunyard; brothers, Billy, Buddy and Danny Bunyard; sister and brother-in-law, Mickey and Roy Gray; and son, Richard "Billy" Bunyard.

Jack is survived by: daughter, Debbie Ervin and husband Ronnie of Eureka, KS; grandchildren, Kelsey Ervin of Howard, KS; Jordan Ervin of Wichita, KS; and Katelyn Pope (Jerrod) of Howard, KS; and great grandchildren, Sutton and Arringtyn Sleezer, and Lucy Pope.

Memorial donations to Butler County Shrine Club, P. O. Box 82, Towanda, KS 67144.

Published on January 06, 2021