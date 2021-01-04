Wayde Allan Engraf

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, Wayde Allan Engraf, loving father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend died at the age of 36.

Wayde was born January 1, 1984, to Allan and Sherri (Zimmerman) Engraf in Hettinger, ND. At the age of 8, Wayde and his family moved to El Dorado, KS. Wayde attended Flinthills High School and then continued his education at Butler Community College. On August 2, 2008, he married Rachel Burns, from that marriage they were blessed with 3 children, Marcus, Cleo, and Ruby. He was employed by Professional Engineering Consultants as a designer.

Wayde was passionate about his family, especially his children. He was a great dad. He loved fencing, fishing, computers, and spending time with his best friend, John. He enjoyed his time as a truck driver and getting to travel. Wayde was always quick with a witty remark and loved deeper than most can imagine. His brothers will always remember him as the “protector”, always wanting to put other’s needs first. Wayde had a kind heart and spent time with the homeless in downtown Wichita.

Wayde is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Clifford Everett Engraf, maternal grandparents, Eddie and Janet Zimmerman (Hicks), and uncle, Doug Zimmerman.

Wayde is survived by his children’s mother, Rachel Engraf of Wichita. His three children, Marcus, Cleo, and Ruby of Wichita. His parents Allan and Sherri Engraf of El Dorado. His grandmother Eileen Engraf of Hettinger, ND. His brothers Matthew (Lauri) Engraf and Collin (Shelby) Engraf both of El Dorado. Nieces and nephews, Mahlon, Lola, Everett, Genevieve, Hollis, and Odin Engraf all of El Dorado. As well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins from all over.

A funeral service will be Friday, January 8, 2021, at Carlson Funeral home in El Dorado, KS at 1 P.M. graveside service will follow at Bella Vista cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lord’s Diner in Wichita, KS.

