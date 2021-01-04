Dr. Mervin D. McCormac

Augusta, KS — On Saturday, January 2, 2021, Dr. Mervin D. McCormac, loving husband and father of three children was called home to the heavenly Father at the age of 71.

Merv was born on February 11 in Wichita, KS to Chester and Roberta (Parish) McCormac. He received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors from Cleveland Chiropractic College in 1989. He practiced Chiropractic for 31 years in Augusta, KS. On December 19, 1971 he married Penny Gail (Latimer). They raised two sons, Markus and Michael, and one daughter, Melissa.

Merv's desire to care for others was seen in every aspect of his life and extended to every person he interacted with. Though his disposition could be described as nothing short of dynamic, some of the most profound memories of him were moments of quiet reflection while he was reading scripture and seeking our Father's face.

Though we will miss him terribly, it is not hard to imagine his smiling face telling us not to worry, because Christ was victorious over death, and we will see him again in paradise… It's not the end, it's the beginning!

Merv was preceded in death by his father, Chester (Chet). He is survived by his wife Penny, his three children, Markus, Michael, and Melissa, his mother Roberta, and his sister Cynthia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at the Hope Community Church at 2:00pm. Flowers may be sent to Hope Community Church.

Published on January 04, 2021