Betty I. Sullivan

Betty I. Sullivan, 77, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Augusta.

Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Those attending are asked to wear a mask. Graveside inurnment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Lincoln Cemetery, Lebo, KS.

Betty was born in Las Animas, CO on February 5, 1943, to the late Margaret K. (Forbes) and Harry Emmett Seal. She was a nurse for many years. Betty enjoyed collecting dolls and other antiques. On September 26, 1964 she married Robert John Sullivan in Emporia, KS. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Beatrice French.

She is survived by: son, Robert B. Sullivan; daughter, Rhonda Sullivan; brothers, Emmett and Donald Seal; grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, and Abigail.

Memorial donations to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside Wichita, Kansas 67219 or Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, Kansas 67010.

Published on January 01, 2021