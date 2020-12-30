Ted Michael "Mike" "Smitty" Smith

Ted Michael "Mike" "Smitty" Smith, 45, of Augusta, KS, passed away quietly at home on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel all are welcome. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. A celebration of life will be held at later date due to the coronavirus.

Mike was born in Wichita, KS on January 31, 1975, to Judy and Terry D. Smith, of Augusta, KS. Mike graduated from Augusta High School and later graduated from Butler Community College and attended Wichita State University. He was a project engineer at D-J Engineering.

He is survived by: his parents; partner, Terri Blackston; son, Zackery Smith (Rachel WidtFeldt) of Omaha, NE; daughter, Madison Smith of Wichita, KS; daughter, Evie Blackston of the home; brother, Jason Smith (Rosita) of NC; nephews, Brandon, Tyler, Dominic, and Oliver Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Mike Smith Butler Community College Foundation Scholarship Fund for an AHS student enrolling in pre-engineering or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 6811 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 202 Shawnee Mission, KS 66202.

Published on December 31, 2020