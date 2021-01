Delores Jeanette Niblack

Delores Jeanette Niblack, 83, passed away in El Dorado on December 28, 2020. Delores was born to Issac Brown and Bertha Louise (Waggoner) Niblack in Marland, OK on September 21, 1937.

Arrangements are pending with Heritage of El Dorado.

Published on December 31, 2020