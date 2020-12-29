Linda K. Beever

Linda K. Beever passed into her new life on December 27, 2020 surrounded by her Windsor Place friends and family whom loved her unconditionally.

Linda grew up in El Dorado, Kansas. She went to School there and still has many dear friends there. She moved around in her life time spending several years in California with her nieces and nephews. She managed a Book store there and enjoyed the people, reading, and her family. She moved back to Nowata, Oklahoma to be with and help out her mom and dad. She worked in a Doctor's Office and the hospital. She later moved with her family to Indian Village and finally landed in Coffeyville. She worked at the hospital and at a local church before retiring. She Loved her family, Her Church, reading, painting, crafting and all the children in K.I.D.S. Church. Linda never married or had children but had many adopted children through her K.I.D.S. Ministry at the First Church of God. She was known as the Hug Lady. She will be remembered for her Love of Jesus and her generous spirit.

She is Survived by her Nephew Sean C. Beever and wife Debbie, 2 Nieces, Cynthia L Gorman and Sandra L. Gonzales and serval Great Nephews and Nieces, all of California.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Wayne C. Beever, Mother, Fern E. Beever (Haley), 2 Brothers, Dewayne W. Beever and Arnold Eugene Beever.

We will be celebrating her Life on Monday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at the First Church of God, 2010 West 5 th Coffeyville, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the First Church of God and they may be sent in care of Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel 2405 Woodland Ave. Coffeyville, KS 67337. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.fordwulfbrunschapel.com.

Published on December 29, 2020