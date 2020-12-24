Max Wayne Ballinger

Max Wayne Ballinger, 88, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at home. Visitation 9:00 a.m. with service to follow at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 3 Wooden Crosses Cowboy Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta.

Max was born in Arkansas City, KS on February 22, 1932, to the late Gladys Civilla (Wheeler) and Thomas Albert Ballinger. He graduated from Lafontaine High School in 1951. From 1952 - 1956, Max served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Max was a sheet metal mechanic at Beech, Cessna, and Boeing after working at Alfalfa Mills. Max was a skilled craftsman. He enjoyed working with animals on his farm, woodworking, fishing, puzzle books, and words and numbers. He took great joy in spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Max was baptized in the name of the Lord and was a current member of 3 Wooden Crosses Cowboy Church. He loved singing hymns and worship songs, and listening to old country music. Max had three children in his marriage with Frances L. (Hembel) Ballinger, and three in his marriage to Treva A. (Clark) Ballinger. He married Treva Arlene (Clark) Ballinger in Miami, OK on December 27, 1968.

She survives him. He is also survived by: son, Allen Ballinger of Kansas City, MO; daughters, Kathy Metzger and husband David of Hot Springs Village, AR, Janice Robinson of Neosho, MO, Elizabeth Walker and husband David of Fredonia, KS, Rebecca Cassidy of Freeman, MO; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Marvin, Arlyss, Herschel, and Harold; sisters, Lola, Melba, and Charlotte; son, Alford Thomas Ballinger.

Memorial donations to 3 Wooden Crosses Cowboy Church P. O. Box 533 Augusta, KS 67010.

Published on December 24, 2020