Larry L. McKown

Larry L. McKown, 87, retired investment banker, died December 20, 2020. Larry was born in El Dorado, Kansas on September 11, 1933. He was the president of his high school freshman class of 1948 and senior class of 1951. He was a 1951 graduate of El Dorado High School, Butler County Community College in 1953, University of Kansas in 1960, and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1956 with the rank of Sergeant and served in Korea. He was a member of the Kansas University football team from 1956 to 1958 at the position of quarterback. He was Honorable Mention All-Big Eight in 1958.

He was employed by First Securities Company for 31 years and served on the Board of Directors as Executive Vice President. He was employed at Stifel, Nicolaus & Company where he retired in 2003 as First Vice President. Larry served as the Chairman of the South Central District of the Securities Industry Association and also was a member of the Advisory Board to the Kansas Securities Commission.

He was an inductee into the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a member of the El Dorado Baseball Hall of Fame Committee and member of the Butler County Community College Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. He helped establish the Wichita Jayhawk Club in 1968 and served as its first president. The club currently has 470 members.

He was a long time member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church and served on the Board of Directors, Day School Committee, Adult Bible Class teacher, and Webelo Boy Scout leader, as well as a member of several Building Committees.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Estalene McKown. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Mike (Jenni), of Dana Point, California; Greg (Becky), of Argyle, Texas; daughter, Christy Starks (Kurt), of Wichita; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kurt, Mia, Alyssa, Cassidy, Ezra, Tate, Brock and Seth; great-grandchildren, Corey and Nova; and sisters, Bobbie Lee and Marilyn McKown, of El Dorado, KS.

A visitation with family will be held from 2:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, December 27, at Broadway Mortuary. A viewing will be held at 12:30 pm with the funeral service following at 1:30 pm, Monday, December 28, both at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials have been established with Holy Cross Lutheran School, 600 N. Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS 67206, and the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group – Broadway Mortuary.

Published on December 24, 2020