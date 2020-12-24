Charles Ray Helms

Charles Ray Helms, 70, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 in Andover. The family will hold a memorial graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Kansas Veteran Cemetery, Winfield, KS.

Charles was born in Joplin, Missouri on July 25, 1950, to Juanita M. (Bowling) and the late George A. Helms. He served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. Charles worked at the fish hatchery for the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife. On December 17, 1976 he married Willena (Modlin) Helms in Miami, OK, who survives him.

He is also survived by: mother, Juanita McDaniel of Joplin, MO; sons, Charles Ray Helms, II and wife Angela of New Hampton, MO; Rick Helms of Ft. Worth, TX; and Aaron Buller of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Bonnie Garrett and husband Robert of Independence, MO; brothers, Robert Helms and wife Myra of Idaho; Ed Helms of Emporia, KS; Randy Helms and wife Pam of Duchesne, UT; Carl Mark Helms, and wife Sharon of Louisiana; Jerry Helms, of Oregon; John Helms of Garnett, KS; Donnie Helms and wife Kathy of Arlington, TX; sisters, Cindy Helms of Longview, WA; Dana Treat and husband Jimmy of California; sister-in-law Kendell Helms of Oregon; grandchildren, Dean Sanders of California, LilyAnn Sanders of Hazlet, NJ, Zach Wilper and fiancé Shelby of Garnett, KS, Morgan Helms, Ace Helms, Mattie Helms all of Augusta, KS, Robert Garrett, Xavier Garrett Logan Garrett all of Independence, MO, Magnus Buller, Tiberius Buller both of Kansas City, MO; step grandchildren, Haylee, Ethan, and Truman Ruff all of New Hampton, MO, and his dog, Marty.

He was preceded in death by his brother, George Helms, Jr.; sisters, Linda McGee, Sharon Allen, Becky White; grandchildren, Charles Ray Helms III, Stormy Helms and April Helms.

Memorial donations to family to help with final costs.

Published on December 24, 2020