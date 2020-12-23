Tony B. Moore

Tony B. Moore, 78, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Andover. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Tony was born in Newton, KS on April 4, 1942, to the late Naomi (Ullum) and Lloyd M. Moore.

He was an operator and controller at Mobil Refinery and later retired from Texaco. Tony had a love for music and over the years he played bass guitar and keyboard in several bands. His love of music included Elvis, CCR, The Eagles, and 50's music. Tony was also Mr. Fix-it and was very handy. On January 8, 1963 he married Karen (Lackey) Moore in El Dorado, KS who survives him.

He is also survived by: daughters, Lavina Blake and husband Rob of Augusta, KS, Paula Barg and fiancé Alan Trebbe of Augusta, KS; son, Rick Moore and wife Paula of El Dorado, KS; grandchildren, McKenzie Blake, Taylor Moore, Drew Brandt (Jennifer).

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Published on December 23, 2020