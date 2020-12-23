Karen Ann Horst

Karen Ann Horst, 66, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 peacefully at home.

Karen was born in Dodge City, KS on May 17, 1954, to the late Thelma (Gunckel) and Charles Holtfrerich. Karen worked in advertising, marketing and promotion from 1973 to present for radio, TV, and newspaper, as well as concert and band promotion. She was a lover of all things music and good vibes.

She would be the first one to help out anyone in need and always believed in the good in people. She received the nickname Ma by her friends because she treated them so motherly and lovingly. She never met a stranger and if she did, they immediately became part of her family.

She is survived by daughter, Crystal Kletchka and husband Matt of Augusta, KS; son, Charley Horst of El Dorado, KS; grandchildren, Brandon and Dylan Kletchka, and Olivia Horst; sister, Carol Scullawl of Port Orchard, WA; 3 generations of nieces and nephews; a beloved pet, Ms. Kitty; and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Gebhart, Jean Bone; brothers, Elwood, Gordon, and Maurice Holtfrerich and a nephew, Brad Bone.

Because of COVID, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published on December 23, 2020