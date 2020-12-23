Gabe Morales

Augusta – Gabe Morales, 42, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Gabe was born on Friday, January 27, 1978 in Kingsville, Texas to Mario and Teresa (Sanchez) Morales. He married Ruth Martin on November 3, 2001 in Newton. Gabe taught classes to the inmates at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. He loved to watch sports, 49ers and Texans. Gabe also loved to play video games and cookout on the grill. He especially loved to watch his kids in their sports games and never missed a game. Loved his dogs as well. He was a good father.

Gabe is survived by his wife Ruth; children Elly and William all of Augusta; his mother Teresa Morales of Corpus Christi, TX; siblings Mario (Kirsten) Morales of Massachusetts, Maria Theresa (Carlos) Hernandez of Bishop, TX, Susie (Eric) Satsky of Corpus Christie, TX.

Gabe is preceded in death by his father Mario. Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, December 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Augusta.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to the Augusta Caring Center, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com.

Published on December 23, 2020