Leola Y. Johnson

Leola Y. Johnson, age 82, of Benton, KS.

Leola’s life began on March 13, 1938 in Cement, OK; the daughter of James R. and Mildred L. (Carter) Wallace. Leola was a 1956 graduate of Eureka High School. She was united in marriage to Olan Johnson on May 27, 1956 in Eureka.

Leola had an industrious spirit and worked hard for her family. She worked for St. Joseph Hospital in the kitchen as a nutritionist and after moving to Benton in 1969, worked for the Benton Grocery Store for a number of years. Leola went on to retire from K-Mart after working in the cash cage.

Leola was defined by her faith and attended Palmyra Baptist Church.

She enjoyed camping and traveling with the 5th wheel to Branson and El Dorado Lake. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her loving family includes her children Debra (David) Branson of Wichita, Cheryl (Robert) Privett of Augusta and Jim (Jane) Johnson of Halstead; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Leola went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 20 in Whitewater, KS.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Olan and her parents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-8pm on Sunday Dec 27 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec 28 at Palmyra Baptist Church at 10am in Benton.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Palmyra Baptist Church. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Leola at www.carlsoncolonial.com.

Published on December 22, 2020