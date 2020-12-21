Patricia Jean Owen Keltner

Patricia Jean Owen Keltner of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and former longtime resident of El Dorado, Kansas lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Pat was the beloved wife of David Keltner, and adoring mother of Charles Owen (Anjuli Kelotra) and Aimee Owen Dendrinos (Klay). Pat befriended and loved David's children, David Keltner, Jr. (Melissa) and Susan Keltner (John), and cherished her grandchildren Jyoti, Alok, George, Evan, Lindy, and Carter. Pat truly enjoyed her time as the horticulture instructor at Butler County Community College, where she had a chance to teach many students about her passion, plants. Pat believed that gardens can and should be accessible to anyone regardless of physical abilities, and much of her life's work was devoted to that cause.

She retired as a horticultural therapist after designing sensory and restorative gardens in Wichita, Kansas, and Cleveland, Ohio. Growing up with her father in the military, Pat traveled extensively. She traveled even more in her later years, making friends wherever she went.

Pat has requested that memorial donations be directed to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Published on December 21, 2020