Keith Leroy Washburn

Keith Leroy Washburn age 62, of Chanute passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Neosho Memorial Hospital. Keith was born on October 31, 1958 in Chanute, KS the son of Robert L. and Vesta J. (Leroy) Washburn.

Keith attended Alcoh Elementary School. Keith had worked at Pizza Hut and Washburn’s Service Station where he did more public relations than working. Keith loved being with his family, and his friends. Keith enjoyed picking up aluminum cans and showing his business card of KW Aluminum. Keith enjoyed watching and listening to the Blue Comet Sports and the K C Chiefs. Keith enjoyed being a member of his church where he handed out the service bulletins each Sunday.

Keith is survived by:

Siblings:

Jolene Remsberg and (Bruce) of El Dorado, KS

Mike Washburn and (Lori Enos) of El Dorado, KS

Larry Washburn and (Diana) of Chanute, KS

Nieces and nephews: Katie Todd, Robert Washburn, Brett Remsberg, Daniel and Gregory Washburn, Christina Chaney and Scott Jesseph.

18 Great nieces and nephews

Keith was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chanute. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service time, with burial to follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to either the Sunshine Preschool at the Zion Lutheran church or to Special Olympics and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home , 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.

Published on December 21, 2020