Gene C. Shambaugh, 76, of Lawrence, Kansas, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.

Gene will be cremated and services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He was born March 29, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Cloy and Evalyn (Collins) Shambaugh and resided in Paola, Kansas during his youth. He graduated from Paola High School in 1962.

Following graduation, Gene served his country in the United States Navy for four years, earning the rank of Aviation Electronics Operator (Radar) Petty Officer 3rd Class. During his service, he attained the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Gene was a self-employed motivational speaker and a self-employed salesman and marketing consultant.

Later in life, he graduated from Neosho County Community College with an Associate’s degree and received a Bachelor’s in Integrated Studies from Emporia State University in 2005.

On March 4, 1973, Gene was united in marriage to Deborah Sue Halcomb in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They shared 47 years of devotion.

Gene was a part of the Ottawa Art Guild, Ottawa Writer’s Guid, and ACT Ottawa. He enjoyed creating art and writing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cloy and Evalyn Shambaugh, and a brother, Roger Shambaugh.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Shambaugh, of Lawrence, Kansas; his daughter, Heather, and son-in-law, James Cox, of Walker Missouri; a son, Ben, and daughter-in-law, Norah Shambaugh, of St Louis, Missouri; a grandson, Bryan Taylor, of Ottawa, Kansas; three granddaughters, Phoenix and Alyssa Taylor, of Ottawa, Kansas, and Hannah Shambaugh of St Louis, Missouri; a great-grandson, Mason Taylor; and a great-granddaughter, Railyn Schmoe.