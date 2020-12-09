Michael L. "Mike" Krehbiel, 63, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away at his home. He was born May 23, 1957 in Moundridge, the son of Gary A. and Dorothy M. (Neufeld) Krehbiel.

Mike attended schools in Moundridge, graduating with the class of 1975. In October of 1976, he began six months of voluntary service through MCC, serving in Idaho after the Teton dam broke earlier that year. He also served for a few weeks in Nicaragua after hurricane Joan in 1988. His time doing voluntary service with MCC was life changing for Mike. Following his service in Idaho, he attended Vo-Tech school in Topeka, where he became a journeyman electrician. Soon after, he began working for MAPCO, which later merged with Williams Energy Services. He retired in 2019 after 34 years.

He was a member of Eden Mennonite Church in Moundridge. Mike was also a member of the NRA (National Rifle Association) and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting and fishing. Before their passing, Mike looked forward to Sunday dinner with his mom and Saturday morning coffee with his dad. Above all, Mike loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Mike was survived by his brothers, Greg (Glenda) Krehbiel , and Kim Krehbiel, both of Moundridge; sister, Robyn (Steve) Roberson of Newton; nieces and nephews, Randi (Chad) Johnson, Ankeny, Iowa, Christina (Shannon) Sporleder of McPherson, TJ (Rebecca) Bales of McPherson, Zach Roberson and Kori Roberson, both of Newton; and great-nieces and nephews, Joaquin, Zane, Hayden, Gwen, and Chase.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Dorothy Krehbiel.

Cremation is planned with private family services to be held. The family will greet friends via drive by at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 on the west side of Eden Mennonite Church. A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to MCC (Mennonite Central Committee) or Eden Mennonite Church in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.