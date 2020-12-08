Shirley Jean Burhenn, 87, El Dorado died Thursday, December 3 at El Dorado Care and Rehab. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be postponed until a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Shirley was born in McPherson, KS on November 4, 1933, seventh child of nine born to Walter and Muriel (Itell) Sisson. She graduated from Great Bend High School in 1951. Shirley married Irvin Burhenn on January 30, 1952 in the Christian Church in Alva OK. They moved to El Dorado in 1959 from Russell, Kansas. Shirley was a member of the First Christian Church in El Dorado for over 55 years and a woman of strong Christian Faith. She spent many years teaching Sunday school and helping with the church youth organization. She was first and foremost a wife and mother. Later in life she was a supervisor for the Kansas Department of Agriculture. She and Irvin were avid golfers and enjoyed playing courses all over Kansas and surrounding states. She is Past President of the Kansas Women’s Golf Association. She also was an excellent bridge player and was a part of several bridge clubs in El Dorado. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting and gardening. She was a master gardener and also won several state fair awards for her quilts.

Those who survive include her sons Steve Burhenn and wife Adel, Derby, KS; Stewart Burhenn, El Dorado; a daughter Kala and her husband Jerry Bayes, Amelia, OH. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason and Kristen Burhenn; Lacey and John Haughawout; Seth Burhenn; Zachary Burhenn and two great-grandchildren Ian Haughawout and Avery Burhenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Irvin and eight brothers and sisters. Memorials in her memory may be given to the First Christian Church in care of the Carlson Funeral Home or the Church. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Shirley at www.carlsoncolonial.com