Larry Edwin Morris, 79, died November 28, 2020, at his home. He was born December 12, 1940, in Severance, to Edwin Allen and Clara Pauline (Courtin) Morris.

Larry was a 1959 graduate of Midway Rural High School, Denton. He attended Emporia State University for one year. Larry served in the Kansas Army National Guard as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne, and the Hutchinson National Guard. He was a lifetime long haul truck driver for various companies, with the latest being ALDI Grocery Stores. Larry was also a night custodian for three years at Hutchinson High School. He was a collector of guns and knives, and an avid reader.

Larry is survived by: children, Justina (Kevin) Denison of Hutchinson, and Patrick (Stacy) Lomantini of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Jonathon Denison, Jordan Denison, Patrick Lomantini II, Michael Lomantini, Alyssa Lomantini, and Alexa Lomantini; one great-grandson; siblings, Gary Morris of Jacksonville, FL, and Kelly (Debbie) Morris of Hoisington; numerous nieces and one nephew; and Marsha Wheeler, mother of Justina and Patrick, of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Debbie Boesker.

Cremation has taken place. Private Celebration of Life gathering will be Saturday, December 19, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the City of Hutchinson, for the benefit of Fire Station #5, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.