SUPERIOR, NE-Delores Bixby, 91, passed December 3, 2020, Superior, Nebraska. "Dee" was born in David City, NE on July 17, 1929, daughter of H. Lloyd Whitney and Loraine (Stoley) Whitney.

She married G. Kent Bixby on September 18, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Kent in August of 2018; son Kirk Bixby; 2 daughters Lori and Lisa Bixby; brother Harold (Dixie) Whitney; and sister Marcella (Leon) Simonsen. Survivors include sons: Dr. Greg (Debbie) Bixby of Salida, Colorado; and Joel (Diane) Bixby of Anchorage, Alaska; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Services: 10:00 am December 7, 2020 at Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior, Nebraska.

Arrangements: Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior, Nebraska.