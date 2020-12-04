Donna Belle Sauer, 93, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Ottawa First United Methodist Church. Interment Highland Cemetery in Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to Ottawa First United Methodist Church c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Donna’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Donna was born July 4, 1927, in Pomona, Kansas, the daughter of Henry Calvin "Cal" and Belza Emma (Reed) Duvall. She was a lifelong resident of Ottawa.

Donna graduated from Williamsburg High School with the class of 1945.

On March 15, 1946, Donna was united in marriage to Dean J. Sauer at Ottawa, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2012.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Edith Moser, Martha Hull, Hazel Underwood and Mable Justice; and brothers, Calvin "Bud" Duvall and Ralph Everman.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lang and husband, Richard, of Independence, Missouri; son, Dale Sauer and wife, Sharon, of Overland Park, Kansas; granddaughter, Rhonda Reynolds, of Nixa, Missouri; great-granddaughter, Renee, and great-grandson, Dustin.

Donna worked as a supervisor for Mode O’Day in Ottawa from 1957 until the plant closed in 1982 and then as a stocker at Our Own Hardware in Ottawa from 1986 until retiring in 1992.

She was a member of Ottawa First United Methodist Church and O.K. Ladies Club. She enjoyed quilting, yardwork, antiques, and spending time with her family.