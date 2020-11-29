C. Neil Crane, 84, of Lyons, passed away November 24, 2020 at Founder’s Crest, Wichita.

He was born October 18, 1936 in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Albert Sears and Virginia Neil Crane. He resided in Lyons from 1964, until moving to Mesa, Arizona in 2001. Neil moved to Wichita in 2020. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School, Topeka, Kansas with the class of 1956, later attended Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas. Neil later went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Kansas State Teacher’s College in Emporia, Kansas. Neil was a counselor and girl’s tennis coach at Lyons High School; high school basketball official, high school football referee, and worked as a farmer. Neil received an award and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for tennis coaching. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Lyons; member of Community Christian Church, Mesa, Arizona; and was a member of Lyons Rotary Club.

On July 11, 1959, Neil was united in marriage with Geraldine "Gerry" Graber at the First Mennonite Church, Pretty Prairie, Kansas. She preceded him in death on January 28, 1998. In July of 2008, Neil was united in marriage with Geraldine "Gerry" Bogardus in Ogdon, Utah. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2019. He is also preceded in death by his parents.

Neil is survived by his children, Julie M. (Crane) Holloway and husband Chris of McPherson, KS, and William N. "Billy" Crane and wife Lori of Lyons; two brothers, Albert S. Crane Jr. and wife Beverly of Portland, OR, and Richard I. Crane and wife Carol of Fountain Hills, AZ; two grandchildren, Daniel S. Borgen and Heather J. Crane; two step-grandchildren, Baylee A. Holloway and Carter J. Holloway; one great-grandson, Hunter L. Plooster; four nieces and four nephews.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Pastor Troy Schroeder officiating. Due to COVID, a graveside service will be held at Lyons Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Mt. Hope Sanctuary in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. The service will be live streamed on Birzer Funeral Home’s FaceBook page.