Salina- Dixie Lee Brown, 82, Salina, Kan., passed away on November 20, 2020. She was born to Donald and Jaunita (Milleson) Spunaugle on October 23, 1938, in Salina.

Dixie was self-employed for many years and continued to run her business (Brown's Bookkeeping) until she passed. Dixie enjoyed gardening, growing roses, collecting cowboy boot memorabilia, and was always helping others. She loved people, especially her family, and never knew a stranger. Dixie was known by many for her time working at the Carousel, Sale Barn, Hickory Hut, and Payne Oil Company, as well as being a lifelong member of the American Legion.

Dixie is survived by her five children: Phillip Brown (Sue), Roland Brown (Fe), Lisa VonFange (Rodney), Keith Brown (Joann), and Jon Brown (Lori); twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her life partner Danny Fazel Sr.; her parents; and sisters, Pat and Peggy.

A Celebration of Life will be at Ryan Mortuary on December 5, 2020. Visitation with the family will be from 2 to 5 p.m., immediately followed by a small service and sharing of memories.

Memorials may be made in care of Ryan Mortuary to assist the family with cost of arrangements.