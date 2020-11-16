Michael "Mike" Gregory Kingsley left this earth to be with our Lord on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Mike was surrounded by his beloved family in his Baldwin City, Kansas, home at the time of his passing.

Mike Kingsley’s celebration of life take place at the Kingsley family farm in Topeka at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mike’s memory to the Society of St. Andrew (www.endhunger.org) or Mountain T.O.P. (www.mountain-top.org).

Mike was born in Topeka, Kansas to Thomas and Ila Kingsley on Sept. 1, 1952. Mike graduated from Washburn Rural High School in 1970 and from Pittsburg State University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Mike married his wife, Gail (Long) Kingsley on June 3, 1972. Mike was a member of Clearfield United Methodist Church, a Boy Scout volunteer, baseball and volleyball coach, Mountain Top volunteer leader, and an avid outdoorsman.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ila Kingsley, along with his older brother, Tom Kingsley.

Mike is survived by Gail, his loving wife of over 48 years; sister, Kathy (Johnny) Studebaker, of Topeka, Kansas; children, Jeremy Kingsley, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Sarah (Nathan) Herr, of Collierville, Tennessee; and granddaughter, Lily Kingsley, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.