Janet M. Hoverson, 82, Kensington, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Smith County Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 26, 1938, in Almena to Henry C. and Christine (Currey) Kusel.

She married Donald Andrew "D.A." Hoverson on April 27, 1958, in Kensington. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include a son, Daniel Hoverson, Valley Center; three daughters, Lori Hoverson, Hays, and Tamara Daubert, Lakeway, Texas and Lynda McKee, Brewster; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Private family services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at United Church of Kensington. Friends are welcomed to attend the burial in Agra Cemetery following the services.

She will lie in state from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, both at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Smith County Memorial Hospital or Kensington Senior Community Center in care of the funeral chapel.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.olliffboeve.com