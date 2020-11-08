Edward Robert Cook, 96, of Saint Augustine, FL, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, November 1st, 2020 peacefully, at Legend of Hutchinson, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Edward was born in St. Louis, Missouri on May 7, 1924, a son of John Patrick and Mary Agnes (Olson) Cook.

Ed attended Roosevelt Grade School, McPherson Junior High School and McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas.

Through the years Ed worked for Miller Testing Company as a Oil Field Tester, Great Bend, Kansas and Thunderbird Drilling as a Tool Pusher, Wichita, Kansas.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in McPherson.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Ed enjoyed being outdoors, was a avid golfer, traveling in his RV, riding his motorcycle, spoiling his miniature Schnauzers and spending time with his friends and family.

Ed was united in marriage to Catherine Hafentine in Lyons, Kansas. This union was blessed with the birth of two children, a son and daughter, Michael and Susan. Ed was later united in marriage to Jackie Gross in Las Vegas, Nevada. This union added a stepson and stepdaughter, Pete and Cheri.

He is survived by his children Mike Cook and his wife Sharla, of Wichita, Kansas; his daughter Susan Sanders, of Hays, Kansas; Step Daughter Cheri Martinez, of Bazine, Kansas and Step Son Pete Gross, of Bazine, Kansas. He is also survived by grandchildren, Bill Cook(Tina), Chase Cook(Ashlee), Kristy Butler and Angie Butler, one step-grandchild, Chris Eastridge(Melanie) and 8 great-grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, John, Jim George and his three sisters, Teresa, Pat, and Margaret.

A memorial service will be held on November 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas with Fr. Ben Shockey officiating.

Burial will be held at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 24 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 with Mark Casebeer playing trumpet.

Memorials are to the V.F.W Post 2715 and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W. Euclid, McPherson, Kansas 67460.