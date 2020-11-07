Colby- Kenton Keith Krehbiel, 71, of Colby, died November 4, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Dorothy (Goering) Krehbiel and brother-in-law Steven Hanschu.

He’s survived by wife Sheila; daughters, Sharon (Michael) Hansen and Brenda (Adam) Inman; 5 grandchildren; sister Beth Hanschu, brother Kevin (Sue) Krehbiel and uncle Clarence Goering.

Drive-through visitation, Colby United Methodist Church, Sunday, November 8, 2020, 5-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Monday, outside the Colby Community College Cultural Arts Building. Masks required. Bring your own chairs. Burial: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, North Inman Cemetery, Inman, KS. Memorials: Kansas Kiwanis Foundation or the Kenton & Sheila Krehbiel CCC Scholarship c/o Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701 www.baalmannmortuary.com