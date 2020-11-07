Hays- Donald D. "Don" Forssberg, 87, Hays, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home.

Survivors include his wife Leora, of the home in Hays, three daughters, one brother, one sister:, four grandsons, and a great grandson.

Memorial Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Hays First United Methodist Church. Military honors by the Hays VFW Post #9076 Honor Guard will follow. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 on Friday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery in Logan. Memorials are suggested to Hays First United Methodist Church or to First Christian Church of Logan, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Don may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com